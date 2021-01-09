The rhythmic duo of Melii and 6LACK join forces for the new visuals for the Harlem artist's track "You Ain't Worth It," directed by Des Gray.

Rich in different color schemes and set designs, the visuals for "You Ain't Worth It" match the content of the track, chronicling the ups and downs of getting over past relationships. Marked by its use of throwback aesthetics and imagery, Melii talked about how fun it was to tap into these classic looks and work with 6LACK.

"The video was such a fun vibe," she said of the visuals. "We wanted to go with old school looks and aesthetic because it went with the song the best. Working with 6LACK was amazing."

While some may see it as a break-up song, the track shows both Melii and 6LACK highlighting in their own unique ways why they're in much better places romantically than they were before. Melii is coming off of a hot 2020, releasing her EP MOTIONS and dropping a flurry of visuals for various tracks like "BDE" and "Way Too Soft" prior to her first 2021 release.

Watch the new music video for Melii's track "You Ain't Worth It" featuring 6lack up top.