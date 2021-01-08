Bloomberg reports Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are among the people that Donald Trump is considering pardoning in his final days in office. Trump will reportedly announce these pardons on Jan. 19, his final day as president.

Trump is reportedly mulling whether to give preemptive pardons to several members of his administration, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller. His daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are also being considered. As reported earlier today, Trump has discussed the unprecedented move of pardoning himself.

