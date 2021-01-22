Lil Skies has shared his sophomore album Unbothered via Atlantic Records and All We Got Entertainment, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Shelby.

The project includes previously released singles “Havin’ My Way” with Lil Durk, “OK,” “Riot,” and “On Sight.” The album also boasts an appearance from Wiz Khalifa on the song “Excite Me.”

In an interview with Complex, Skies discussed only having two features on Unbothered, which he prefers. “I just like to show that I'm my own artist, I'm my own person,” he said. “I don't like to force no relationships... It gotta be mutual love. We gotta both wanna make that song together. If we don't, I'm not making that song with you.”

Close

Prior to the project’s arrival, Skies dropped off videos for “OK” and “On Sight,” the latter of which was particularly special for him since it features his son Ki.

“I always told myself, if I have a kid, what I’mma do, run? I don’t understand how a guy could have a kid and just be off it,” Skies said of Ki in a recent Genius interview.” I would never do that, it’s too many fathers out there like that… That’s my boy, so me saying I’mma give him everything and promise a better life is just promising him he’ll never have to do the thing that daddy had to do. He’ll never have to sell drugs… ‘cause I got him.”

Stream Lil Skies’ album Unbothered below.