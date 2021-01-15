Juice WRLD and Young Thug’s “Bad Boy” collaboration has finally arrived.

Fans got their first taste of the track at the top of 2020, about a month after Juice’s untimely death. There would be an additional leak and a few teasers throughout the year, most notably a behind-the-scenes look at the record’s official video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade. It was the last visual Juice ever filmed.

The confirmation of a visual, of course, led many to believe the song would be released sometime in 2020; however, as the year came to an end there was no indication of when it would drop—that is until Christmas Day.

Cole took to social media to share a clip of the video that showed the rappers’ channeling Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys characters. The post was captioned with a Jan. 15, 2021 date.

“Bad Boy” continues Juice and Thugger’s list of collaborations, which includes tracks like “ON GOD,” “Red Bentley," and “Mannequin Challenge.”

In addition the new track and video, the rappers' teams have dropped a special Juice WRLD 999 x Young Thug Spider merch collection. The limited-edition range is available at JuiceWRLD999.com.

You can watch the “Bad Boy” video above and stream the Pierre B’ourne-produced track now on all major platforms.