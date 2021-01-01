Harry Styles is setting the tone for 2021 with the release of his new video for “Treat People with Kindness.”

The Ben and Gabe Turner-directed visual stars Styles and Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge—star of the TV series Fleabag. In the video, Styles is singing and dancing in front of a crowd, and invites Waller-Bridge to join him on stage.

“Treat People with Kindness” was featured on Styles’ Grammy-nominated album Fine Line, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in December 2019. Album cuts “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” have also earned Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video, respectively.

Watch the video for “Treat People with Kindness” up top.