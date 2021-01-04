The new year, reliably, has brought with it a new round of articles built entirely on arbitrary speculation about the private lives of public figures.

For this go-around, the subjects are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, two artists who are currently mid-collaboration on the Booksmart director's forthcoming film Don't Worry Darling. Following a round of largely tweeted speculation from a number of people who apparently do not possess the ability to understand that people can simply be friends, not to mention that none of this is any of our business, TMZ jumped into the drowning-prone tabloid ocean on Monday with an article that includes the phrases "are a couple" and "very much together."

Apparently, the two were recently spotted in attendance together at the pandemic-altered wedding of Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff. "Harry brought Olivia as his plus one, we're told, and they were holding hands during the event," the outlet writes.

You've probably seen the tweets about this by now, but here:

And more importantly:

At any rate, Complex has reached out to Styles' rep about all this.

Last November, Wilde was among those who came to Styles' defense after a certain conservative media personality who won't be named here went out of their way to express antiquated ideas about gender in response to the Fine Line artist's enviably well-styled Vogue cover.

"You're pathetic," Wilde told the conservative media personality.

Don't Worry Darling, also starring Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, paused production last November after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. A release date has not been officially announced.