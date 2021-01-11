The pandemic has brought the world to a halt but hasn't stopped the "Drake Stimulus Package" from blessing artists.

On Saturday, a video of a talented Nigerian artist named Hyzah freestyling on a street in Lagos started to go viral. The video of the singer making a song with a speaker happened across Drake's desk, forcing the 6 God to send his praises.

Drake was so moved by Hyzah's talent that he decided to follow the young artist. This move brought Hyzah's followers from just two people to nearly 77,000.

"Just yesterday i had only 2 followers only to wake up this morning to see Drake @champagnepapi following me," Hyzah captioned a screenshot proving that Drake follows him on Instagram. "Thanks for the love & repost!! You guys are amazing!!."

Drizzy's support didn't stop with just a follow. The icon also sent Hyzah a direct message to let him know personally how he feels about his artistry.

"U are amazing," Drake said to the singer.