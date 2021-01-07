Nearly six years since Manchester's Bugzy Malone burst out of his local scene and took shots at Chip, giving us one of the best beefs in recent grime history, and the two now seem to be firm friends. News that the hatchet had been buried was confirmed back in 2017 when Bugzy put up a photo of the pair on his Insta, standing side-by-side and grinning from ear to ear. However, after both MCs went so hard, it was a shame they never joined forces on a track.

Well, now they have. New track "Notorious"—which is set to appear on Bugzy's new album, The Resurrection, due February 12—sets the pair against a jumpy instrumental from producer Blinkie as they make pointed references to 2Pac and Biggie's feud and give thanks that their own rivalry didn't end in tragedy.

Watch the shiny visuals for "Notorious" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.