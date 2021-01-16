It’s been a rough year for music goers who have had to forgo live concerts and music festivals in exchange for Verzuz battles and live stream performances. But even though the US is approaching 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the pandemic hasn’t stopped all artists and fans from ignoring CDC guidelines— like Bow Wow.

On Friday night, viral footage of Mr. Shad Moss' Houston concert showed fans taking the ultimate health and safety risk in the Texas metropolis as they packed out the venue.

It didn’t take long for people to start roasting Bow Wow for hosting the concert in the middle of a pandemic and criticize those who risked catching a deadly virus at the very onset of 2021— and all for a roundup of early 2000s greatest hits. Bow responded to the backlash after he woke up on Saturday morning by letting everyone know that he's been doing this for a while now, which was even more concerning.

Thanks to Texas Republican leaders like Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, who volunteered to sacrifice the elderly to the virus, Houston has pretty loose enforcement of coronavirus safety guidelines. The fourth largest city in the country is also home to the more viral U.K. strain, and Texas has tracked more than 2 million cases — the second highest in the U.S. after California. All the more reason to avoid going to see Bow Wow live in a packed venue.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions below.