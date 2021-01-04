Bobby Shmurda could be home earlier than expected.

On Monday, reports started to surface claiming that the Brooklyn native has been granted a conditional release from prison that would allow him to come home on Feb. 23, 2021. As it stands, Bobby's current release date is Dec. 11, 2021. But if this news is true, the rapper could be released nearly a year in advance.

If Shmurda is conditionally released, he will be under parole supervision of some level until his term expires (i.e., when the maximum expiration date is reached).





The news of Bobby's conditional release comes after his close collaborator and co-defendant, Rowdy Rebel, was released from prison in December. In September 2016, Shmurda infamously took more prison time so that he and Rowdy could have similar release dates. Yet, Bobby's sentence was extended due to numerous infractions that prompted the board to deny him parole in September 2020.

Despite the setbacks, Bobby was happy to see his friend come home. Bobby made a point to call Rowdy following his release. During the phone call, Shmurda promised his fans that he'll be "right there" with Rowdy, urging them not to "trip."