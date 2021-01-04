Dreamville rapper Bas is set to host a new Spotify podcast The Messenger, which focuses on Ugandan musician, activist, and politician Bobi Wine.

The documentary podcast is produced by Dreamville Studios with Awfully Nice Productions, a new venture from the record label that will see its roster producer content other than music. The series will debut on Spotify on Jan. 5, and follows Wine's career from growing up in the slums, to fighting against President Yoweri Museveni's dictatorship. The arrival of the podcast comes just ahead of Uganda's election on Jan. 14, which has received increased western publicity amid protests and violence.

Alongside Bas telling Bobi Wine's story, the podcast will also feature music from the legendary artist and new interviews with him. The series will also highlight some of the political revolutions happening across the continent of Africa. The project is among the first to come from Dreamville Studios, a venture that was launched with Dreamville's president Damien Scott and executive vice president and president of Dreamville Studios Candace Rodney.

Check out the trailer for the podcast above, and look out for the first episode on Jan. 5.