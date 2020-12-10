Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times on Wednesday night in Miami.

The incident was confirmed by a rep for Dollaz, who shared a statement from Donny “DizzyCleanface” Flores, a close friend of Zoey.

“He was at the Teyana Taylor private party. He left the parking lot and a car started following him and shot multiple times," Dizzy said. “Pray for him and his family for a speedy recovery. The ironic part is he just launched a bullet-proof car company for celebrities and high-end people. The company was starting next week.”

Dollaz is reportedly in stable condition, according to HotNewHipHop. The Freebandz rapper was reportedly en route to the strip club Booby Trap on the River when he was shot. Sources told local hip-hop journalist Tony M. Centeno that Dollaz is “doing fine.”

Further details aren’t available at this point.

Dollaz is signed to Future’s Freebandz label with Epic Records, under which he released his most recent project, 2019’s Last Year Being Humble, featuring Future and Gunna.