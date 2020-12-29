The members of G-Unit haven't seen eye-to-eye in some time. And according to Young Buck, one of the group's biggest issues stems from 50 Cent cashing out on Vitamin Water.

During a recent conversation with DJ Vlad and VladTV, Buck explains how the G-Unit honcho cut the group out of his historic Vitamin Water deal.

"The Vitamin Water situation is one I remember coming through the pipelines and I remember me also coming to 50 saying 'Aye, yo. What about this?'" Buck says around the above video's 2 minute-mark. "He would pay attention to 'em. But if there wasn't no upfront money involved in the deals, then he wouldn't encourage us to do the deals," he added.

Vitamin Water sold for over $4.1 billion in 2007. After helping boost the company's popularity, 50 Cent reportedly earned around $60-100 million once the sale was finalized. Young Buck went on to explain that the Vitamin Water deal was a situation that he believed could have benefited all of G-Unit, but no upfront money was offered. So instead of putting the deal together for the entire group, 50 Cent assumed all the risk just to reap a big reward.

"He took the deal for him," Buck continued. "Whatever percentage he got out of that deal turned into what he was able to walk away from. Was there any resentment or upsetness from me? No. But, I did feel like this was no different from some of those other situations that have been brought to 50 from me—or even the other guys had other situations, where he just wasn't entertaining it if there wasn't any upfront money for us."

Buck said 50's "his way or no way" approach to the deal was similar to how he carried out the "G-Unit" brand in its entirety.

Watch Young Buck's full comments on 50 Cent's Vitamin Water deal above.