After a months-long delay, Dua Lipa has finally returned to Studio 8H.

This weekend, the London-born pop star served as Saturday Night Live's final musical guest for 2020. The appearance comes more than two years after Dua first appeared on SNL, performing tracks from her self-titled debut project. Dua was originally scheduled to return in the last weekend of March, following the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia; however, the gig was ultimately canceled, as SNL—like most other shows—halted production due to the pandemic.

But Dua made sure it was well worth the wait. She kicked things off with a solid performance of "Don't Start Now."

The singer recently nabbed six nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. Dua shared her emotional reaction to the nods on social media last month.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Jan. 31.