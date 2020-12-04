It seems that Teyana Taylor might be retiring her music career.

The singer took to Instagram to share her 2020 Artist Wrapped from Spotify and thanked her fans from all over the world who continually supported her music. It’s unclear if Taylor is fully hanging up her hat though, since her caption is a bit vague.

She writes: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

She continues, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

Taylor called out the Grammys for shutting her out of the awards and for the lack of women nominated for the Best R&B Album category: “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM,” she tweeted, “cause all I see is dick in this category.”

Her latest offering was The Album, which she released in June and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. She’s also released two other studio albums: VII and K.T.S.E with G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam.