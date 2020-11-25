The nominees for the Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday and, as is often the case, there were a lot of artists (and fan bases) airing objections over their belief(s) that some serious snubs took place.

Already we've seen criticisms aired by Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, The Weeknd's fans, and Quality Control's Pierre Thomas (in defense of Lil Baby), among others. Now you can add Teyana Taylor to that growing list.

Taylor put out a tweet in which she took exception with the fact that there were no female nominees up for this year's Best R&B Album category. As she wrote, "Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category."

For those who skipped the above links (specifically the Justin Bieber one), this is at least the second major artist to take specific issue with the Grammy-powers-that-be's taste in R&B.

After issuing her tweet, Taylor, who released her latest project The Album back in June, quote-tweeted a few responses to people who replied to her original message:

While the Grammy's stretches back to 1958, the show's first award for Best R&B Album was handed out in 1995. As it turns out, 2021 will be the first year in which there is no female nominee in that particular category. Note this doesn't include a separate award for Best Contemporary R&B Album, which was given out from 2003 to 2011, nor does it include the Best Progressive R&B Album, which debuted in 2020 due to a name change of the category formerly known as Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The 2021 Grammy's will take place on January 31.