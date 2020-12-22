6ix9ine legal problems are far from over.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old rapper has been hit with a civil lawsuit for his involvement in an NYC armed robbery. The plaintiffs, Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, say 6ix9ine was present when his Trey Nine Bloods associates ambushed them on April 3, 2018 in Manhattan. The victims, who also work as publicists, say they were the studio when five armed men pulled up in an SUV, and demanded them to get on the ground before taking their belongings. Wonzer and Dozier say the men took off with shoes, jewelry, a camera, and $1,5000 cash, as well as master recordings and hard drives with client information.

The plaintiffs say they were ambushed because 6ix9ine and his fellow gang members mistakenly believed they were affiliated with Rap-A-Lot Records. 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to this crime, and other charges, as part of his deal with prosecutors during his racketeering trial.

"This lawsuit is meant to bring justice for my clients who have suffered immensely as a result of a vicious gunpoint robbery by Tekashi69 and his henchmen," the plaintiff's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said in a statement to Pitchfork. "If Tekashi69 thought his legal problems were over after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting my clients, he was woefully mistaken. Because Tekashi69 already admitted to his crimes, his civil liability is beyond dispute. All that awaits to be seen is how sincere Tekashi69 was when he cooperated with prosecutors and claimed to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing. But we do know this now — if he refuses to redress the injuries he caused my clients, he’ll sincerely regret that decision."

Although 6ix9ine wasn't one of the armed men who robbed Wonzer and Dozier, he did film the attack from a nearby SUV. The plaintiffs are suing for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking unspecified damages.

6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ they intend to "defend this lawsuit vigorously."