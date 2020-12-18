TMZ has learned that an arrest warrant has been put out for Sean Kingston over his alleged failure to pay yet another jeweler. Kingston reportedly had jewelry delivered to his home, but he never ended up paying for the items and has been charged with grand theft as a result.

According to TMZ, authorities do not plan on actively pursuing Kingston, but his warrant will remain in their system, in case the "Beautiful Girls" singer falls into their hands through some other brush with the law.

Kingston's issues with stiffing jewelers out of their money is well-documented. In February 2018, a judge ordered Kingston to pay $301,500 to Aqua Master, a jewelry store based in New York City, after never paying for nine pieces of jewelry, and previously giving him two checks that couldn't be cashed due to "insufficient funds."

Just a few months later, AP The Jeweler went public about Kingston dodging him over past due payments. "I'm not calling cops or taking you to court. I'm going to the streets somewhere where you scared to be," AP threatened in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Kingston filed a police report in 2015 after he was briefly kidnaped during a dispute with representatives for Avianne Jewelers because he refused to pay the entire amount for a watch. He was also sued by Avi Da Jewelers for $356,000 worth of unpaid purchases.

Kingston faces up to three years in prison, if convicted of grand theft. His bail has been set at $45,000.