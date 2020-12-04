Saweetie fans went on a roller coaster last night after a surprise new single called “Best Friend” from the West Coast rapper was released. The track featuring Doja Cat appeared on streaming services, but following the release Saweetie went on Twitter to call out her label for prematurely dropping it without her consent.

“I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” she tweeted late Thursday night. “I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends’. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art.”

Saweetie went on to explain the track released Thursday night was not the correct version. She also noted, “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? Wow....”

Icy Gang quickly came out in full force to support their queen, some threatening Warner Records over the mishap.

“Icy gang always dealing with the bs with me no matter what it means so much. I LOVE y’all. I’m bout to fix this nail & go to sleep. Goodnight,” the “Tap In” rapper wrote to fans. Saweetie shared her last single “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko in October.

Warner Records hasn’t released a statement about the premature drop, but the song has been removed from streaming services. It’s unclear when we can expect an updated version, or for that cinematic video to be released.