Saweetie has updated her hit single "Tap In." And she's enlisted some of hip-hop's biggest names for the assist.

Months after the original release, the Icy Girl returned with the track's official remix featuring new contributions from Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow. The latter two previously linked up on the recently released "What's Popping" remix with Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

Since its mid-June debut, "Tap In" managed to climb the Billboard charts, topping the U.S. and Global Thriller charts for two weeks as well as peaking at No. 3 on Urban Radio and making the Top 10 on Rhythm Radio. The track also earned Saweetie a Song of the Summer nomination at the 2020 VMAs, which airs this weekend.

"Tap In" is expected to appear on Saweetie's much-anticipated Pretty Bitch Music project, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja. The rapper recently told Paper that she's spent a lot of time working on the project throughout the coronavirus lockdowns, which she says has given her more control over the final product.

"Taking complete control of the creative process. I am a creative individual, but because I was traveling, flying and working so much, other people were having to do that for me and that is why my work hasn't translated at its highest potential," she explained. "Being able to sit at home has given me the time and freedom to do my own outlines, mood boards and talk to the people who make shit poppin'. I am excited because I have complete creative control over my project because I have all this downtime."

You can stream the "Tap In" remix on Apple Music and via Spotify below.