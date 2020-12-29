Run the Jewels just released the video for “Walking in the Snow” from their latest album Run the Jewels 4.

Directed by Chris Hopewell, the stop motion visual features action figure versions of Killer Mike and El-P, who find themselves in a bedroom city where a tyrannical group habitually terrorizes the locals in order to crush any sort of revolt. However, Mike and El eventually link up with a secret rebel faction determined to oust the oppressive forces.

“﻿It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” Hopewell said in a statement. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an '80s style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty fucked up year. Big thanks to the RTJ crew for their truth and for letting us work with their amazing music once again.”

Mike and El released RTJ4 in June, with guest appearances from DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Mavis Staples, and more.

Watch the video for “Walking in the Snow” up top.