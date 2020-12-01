Pharrell Williams is officially entering the world of podcasting.

The multi-hyphenate is launching a podcast network called OTHERtoneMedia, starting with his own podcast, titled OTHERtone with Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay. With the first episode slated to arrive on Dec. 7, and with new episodes dropping every Monday, the interview series is described as “a glimpse into the minds of our culture's unicorns—how they think about life, art, and everything in between,” according to a press release.

OTHERtone will be hosted by Pharrell, Scott Vener, and Fam-Lay, who will speak with leaders in music, tech, business, art, and fashion.

“We’re excited to use OTHERtone as a platform to share inspiration with people at a time when inspiration is scant,” Pharrell said. “We want people to be inspired by the people who inspire us.”

Zendaya, Rosalía, Malcolm Gladwell, Kenya Barris, Clairo, Eric Andre, Harmony Korine, Tristan Harris, and Jaron Lanier are already set as guests. OTHERtone will be available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts.

The news comes on the heels of Pharell's entry into the world of skincare, with his Humanrace skincare line having been introduced mid-November. The brand’s initial line includes three products for an essential skincare routine: a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer.



Check out the trailer for OTHERtone with Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay below.