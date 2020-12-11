Mulatto is giving Queen of da Souf another boost.

At midnight Friday, the Atlanta rapper unleashed the extended version of her debut studio album, which arrived during the summer. The updated project includes five fresh tracks in addition to the original 13. The new titles are "Queen," "Step It Up," "Stank," "Spend It," and "Sex Lies," featuring Lil Baby.

Mulatto kept Lil Baby's appearance under wraps in the days leading up to the project's release. It wasn't until Thursday night when she finally confirmed his contribution, and announced their collaborative track would be accompanied by an official video, set to debut at noon ET Friday.

You can stream the Queen of da Souf extended version on all major platforms, including Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Earlier this week, Mulatto was seen spreading some much-needed holiday cheer to ATL families. The 21-year-old artist and her team hit up a local Walmart and purchased a ton of holiday gifts as well as household necessities. They then loaded those items into a massive truck and delivered them to residents. You can check out footage of the mission below.