After receiving heavy pushback and criticism for a while now, Mulatto has confirmed that she is in the process of changing her stage name. The Atlanta rapper joined The Shade Room where she said that she's not colorist and that she's changing her name to help make that clearer.

"I'm not a colorist, but the internet gon' do what they do, I can't convince people that already don't like me otherwise so I'm not gonna have a stroke about it," she said. "That's why I'm doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that."

When asked what she might change her name to, Mulatto said that she's still trying to figure it out and that it takes time from the business end.

"It's still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist's career that's not just something that happens overnight," she said. "Or, it's not something that even happens period because it's so much money and investments on the line when you do that...but it's definitely in the works, like, I'm considering it for sure."

It's not uncommon for artists to change their stage name to reflect a more conscious understanding of its implications, like Noname dropping the "Gypsy" from hers, and "Rich Chigga" becoming Rich Brian for obvious reasons. Mulatto has gotten significant push back over the last few months for her stage name because the term "mulatto" is an offensive archaic term originated from white slaveowners to label people of white and Black mixed-race.

In the past, Mulatto has thought about changing her stage name, but it appears as though there will be more solid actions behind those intentions now.