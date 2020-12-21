Lil Wayne has done so much for music that his presence should be welcomed at any event/award show. Yet, Weezy took to Twitter on Sunday and wondered why he wasn't at least invited to the Grammys.

"As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?" Lil Wayne asked.

Since clearing up his legal issues with Cash Money, Lil Wayne has returned to his original form. He's given the game a variety of releases including four this year—Tha Carter V (Deluxe), No Ceilings 3, No Ceilings 3 (B Side), and his proper studio album, Funeral, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Wayne also blessed the game with some of the best feature verses of the year like his appearance on Benny The Butcher's "Timeless" and the remix of Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'." Yet, despite his nearly perfect musical outing, Wayne was not recognized with a nomination.

While this is disappointing for Weezy and his fans, the Grammy snub only lit a fire under him to return to the studio and crank out more verses.

"I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?!" his tweet continued. "Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio."

Hopefully, the passion created by this moment produces another magical performance like the one he crafted for "I'm Me."