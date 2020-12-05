Lil Wayne has just revealed the new DJ Khaled-inspired visuals for his song "Something Different" off his latest mixtape, No Ceilings 3.

Directed by Wayne himself, the music video is shot in a similar style as DJ Khaled and Drake's song "Popstar" where they replaced Drizzy with Justin Bieber. Wayne is seen rapping along to the song as he walks around his empty house with a very D.I.Y aesthetic to it. The visuals are also akin to the way Drake chose to shoot the video for "Toosie Slide" earlier this year, basically giving us a tour of his new mansion.

The visuals fit with the song perfectly, especially considering "Something Different" finds Wayne sampling the beat Drake used on his latest single "Laugh Now, Cry Later," but giving it his own Tunechi-touch here. This track comes off of the third installment of Wayne's historic No Ceilings mixtape series that he dropped in late November about five years after the release of No Ceilings 2.

"The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I'm one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it," Wayne exclusively told Complex prior to its release. "Also, it's a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!"

This track isn't the only song that has some Drizzy influence in it either. The two longtime collaborators joined forces yet again on "B.B. King Freestyle," where both Wayne and Drake are trading bars over a smooth beat.

In proper mixtape fashion, No Ceilings 3 was also initially released on Datpiff before hitting streaming services later on. Check out Lil Wayne's new video for "Something Different" up top.