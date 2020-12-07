Lil Baby ended his birthday with a bang... allegedly.

Just days after being showered with gifts at his Ice Ball, adult film actress Ms. London claimed that she was paid $16,000 to have sex with the rapper.

"The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me," she wrote in now-deleted tweeted before alluding to Lil Baby's very public girlfriend. "Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever."

After things hit the fan on the timeline, Lil Baby took to Twitter where he claimed Ms. London was mentioning his name for "clout."

"I get it," the rapper wrote in deleted tweets. "Say Baby name get clout Y'all need to stop the desperate shit."

While Baby attempted to prove his innocence, Ms. London dropped direct messages that she claimed were from Lil Baby. In the screenshot, Baby is chastising London for outing him on the timeline after he allegedly paid for an exclusive evening.

After being named in another cheating scandal just days after Jayda blessed him with extravagant birthday gifts, fans couldn't help but lay into Lil Baby.