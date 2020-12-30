Legendary breakdancer Adolfo ‘Shabba-Doo’ Quinones died at the age of 65- on Wednesday, TMZ confirms.

Quiñones, whose stage name was Shabba-Doo, rose to popularity in the 1980s becoming one of the most popular breakdancers on the West Coast. He was credited for helping create and popularize the acrobatic pop-locking form of breakdancing and was a founding member of The Original Lockers who helped further pioneer the technique. He also starred in the 1984 cult-classic breakdancing film Breakin' and its sequel, Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo.

Shabba-Doo was also an accomplished choreographer leading tours for Luther Vandross, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Three Six Mafia, and others.

Shabba-Doo'scause of death has not been revealed, though his family told TMZ he was feeling sluggish despite testing negative for COVID-19. Just a day before his death, he posted a picture of himself smiling in claiming that he was COVID-19 negative.

"Good news y’all!" Quiñones captioned the picture. "I’m feeling all better I’m just a wee bit sluggish from my cold, but the good news is I’m Covid 19 negative! Woo hoo!!!"

Fellow locker and Quiñones' friend, Toni Basil, broke the news that Shabba-Doo had passed.

"It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "In this difficult time we are requesting privacy."