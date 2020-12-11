The multi-faceted Kamaiyah has just released her latest project No Explanations with guest appearances from Mozzy and Jackboy.

Showcasing how versatile she is as both a rapper and an artist, No Explanations delivers a completely unique flavor compared to Oakland Nights and Got It Made that both released earlier this year. When talking about how this project differs from the others, Kamaiyah said she wanted to showcase her range here.

“My previous two projects this year I would say had a heavy west coast influence," she explained. "The up-tempo feel good, club music, the baselines, the production etc. But I’m such a versatile artist so I really wanted to showcase my ability to do my thing on any type of beat. I like to say this project gives a southern feel to it. It’s definitely not a typical Kamaiyah project, but it’s still good music.”

The Oakland rapper has been working this year. No Explanations marks the third project that the artist has dropped in 2020 alone, and she looks to end the year on a high note.

When talking about what she has in store for next year, Kamaiyah says she only plans to go even harder in 2021.

“This is my third project dropping this year and 2021 I’m coming even harder," she said. "I want people and my fans to understand that I’m more than just a rapper, but an artist. My creativity and my hustle to really get what I want. I want people to hear this project and understand my versatility and also have something they vibe with. It’s important to me to keep feeding my fans music and content to stay connected to me.”

Listen to Kamaiyah's new project No Explanations featuring Mozzy and Jackboy down below.