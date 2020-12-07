Even though it seemed they had worked out their differences, Jim Jones has absolutely no desire to work again with Max B.

Jones made this abundantly clear while speaking with Jenny Boom Boom on Instagram. "Nah, fuck Max B," Jones said at the 5:39 mark in the interview when asked about working with Max after he's released from prison. "Tell Max B suck dick. Fuck outta here."

When she further asked about any discussions among those in his inner circle regarding work with Max B in the future, Jones stated that people close to him know not to bring it up. "No, people don't play with me with that conversation. Ain't nobody can tell me nothin' about that," he responded. "That's the first thing I say. You heard? If that's how you feel, that end the deal for anybody. No Max talk in my conversation. Period."

Earlier this year, Max B reflected on his feud with Jones and seemed to regret that their relationship, or lack thereof, has gotten to this point. "It was just egos clashing. A lack of respect. That shit don’t mix well, and next thing you know, we beefing," he said. "So, as far as the content or whatever, it should've went a different way. I think today, we would've handled the situation different."

Max believes that as the two have gotten older, they would've been able to handle things differently, and ultimately find a way to get back on good terms with one another. "We was young," he added. "We was all crazy. And now we here. We older. We got kids. And people looking at us. We gotta set the right example. We can’t be looking crazy out here. So, it is what it is. It’s all love. I’m trying to get back on that plate."

Max B is expected to be released from prison next year.