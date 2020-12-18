Jim Jones and producer Harry Fraud have teamed-up for a collaborative EP, and now they've dropped its first single "Bada Bing" featuring French Montana.

Taken from the upcoming Fraud Department EP, which is due to release early next year, the song sees Jones and Montana make for a compelling duo. The two match each other's energy on the effortless collab, which has Montana providing both the hook and a verse. As a taste of what Jones and Fraud have been cooking up together, it's a promising preview of the full collaborative EP.

The release of the new single comes just a couple weeks after the release of the deluxe edition of Jones' El Capo album. The record featured an extensive list of collaborators, including Juelz Santana, Dave East, Conway the Machine, Rick Ross, Cam'ron, and Jadakiss, among countless others. French Montana has also been very busy recently, with a number of high-profile collabs, but he also decided to go on a brief vacation with Drake ahead of the release of the Canadian rapper's Certified Lover Boy album.

Listen to "Bada Bing" above or below via Spotify.