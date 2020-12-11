An EP's worth of covers from James Blake? Yes please.

On Friday, Blake released his Covers EP, described as a collection of his personal favorite covers. Included among the six-track project is an official version of his take on Billie Eilish's "When the Party’s Over," as well as previously released reimaginings of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" and Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

"It's been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I've already heard," Blake said in a press release.

The Covers EP also includes Blake’s interpretation of works by Joy Division, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Last month, Blake spoke with Eric Skelton for a Complex feature during which he touched on the creative shift at the center of his recent Before EP and the then-forthcoming Covers project. Blake also pointed to 2021 as when he will likely release a new full-length album, adding in his belief that we will see a large amount of drops over the next 12 months thanks to the pandemic.

"Artists—just like everyone else—have had a lot of time to worry, but also to reevaluate," he said. "And I think it's going to lead to some kind of creative boon, and I welcome that. For me it has. Next year seems like a better year to drop a project like that."