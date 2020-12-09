Jack Harlow continues to pave his way to becoming the future of the genre by dropping his latest single "Way Out," featuring Big Sean.

"Way Out" is set to appear on Harlow's upcoming debut album That's What They All Say, which will drop this Friday, Dec. 11. Harlow accompanied the premiere of the track with a music video, embedded above. In the visual, Harlow tries to keep his love life in check as he treks around the world living the rapper lifestyle.

"Way Out" follows the release of Harlow's three-times platinum single "WHATS POPPIN." It also comes after the drop of "Tyler Herro" which will also appear on That's What They All Say. While talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harlow explained how "Way Out" came together.

"I was in his crib in L.A. And he did it right in front of me. No booth, big dog," Harlow said when detailing Sean's feature on the record. "It was the first day we met. He invited me in the house and I think the barrier that you could have just was broke down immediately. He's one of those down-to-earth cats. We just started talking about life. He was giving me gems. He's been in the game for so long now. He's experienced it. He knows what it's like. So he was giving me a game bro, and just saluting me. And honestly, probably one of the nicest rappers I've ever met, if not the nicest."

Watch the video for Jack Harlow's latest single "Way Out" featuring Big Sean up top.