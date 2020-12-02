It's hard to imagine anything more embarrassing than someone who believes fashion has rules, particularly of the gender variety. Simply put, and all the greats already know this, those made-up division tactics are a bore for anyone aiming to fully express themselves in their wardrobe. Thankfully, we have creatives like Harry Styles leading by example with their inspiring public pushback against smallmindedness.

In a new interview with Variety, Styles' increasingly awesome aesthetic is described as a "gender-agnostic portfolio" by writer Shirley Halperin, who pointed to his recent Vogue cover appearance in a Gucci dress as a prime example.

"To not wear [something] because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes," Styles said in the new interview. "And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."

Unfortunately, publication day for the Variety piece also brought with it another round of Candace Owens nonsensicality. As you may or may not recall, the conservative figure previously made her way into headlines with that whole "bring back manly men" idiocy.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she tweeted in response to Styles' Vogue cover.

Styles referenced that dumbassery-laden slogan in an IG pic promoting the new Variety interview on Wednesday, with Owens responding by somehow claiming the "manly men" shit was a "movement" before later sharing a Dunkirk photo on her IG Story.

As small consolation, at least this gave us another wave of Styles fans ruthlessly mocking Owens:

Anyway, the full Styles piece is definitely worth your time. In it, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also speaks on the legacy of One Direction, noting that he and the rest of the guys "loved" being in the band together. Read it here.

Styles' 2019 album, the superb Fine Line, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. Earlier this year, the 12-tracker became the most recent release to be featured in the updated version of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time ranking.