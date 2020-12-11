FXXXXY’s posthumous 9-track debut album Do You Trust Me? has arrived via Rule #1, Interscope Records, and the Watkins Family. The project includes songs “Need You” with Gunna and “Follow Me,” featuring Lil Durk.

The Dallas rapper’s family also issued a statement to his fans.

“FXXXXY was looking forward to building his fanbase with his unique sound, straight from his heart and soul. When you hear this project, you will hear his passion for creating music that began at six years old. When you hear his lyrics and vocals, you will feel his presence. We are still in great pain over losing FXXXXY, and we also acknowledge the pain of many others he touched, whether through music or friendship. He is absolutely missed, but his contributions to the music industry will live forever. Please enjoy his debut project; your support is very much appreciated! Long Live FXXXXY!”

The artist passed away in September, dying from complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure. He was signed to Future's label FreeBandz and contributed to his latest album High Off Life.

Prior to the arrival of Do You Trust Me?, FXXXXY's “PM Freestyle” was released on Soundcloud.

Stream Do You Trust Me? below.