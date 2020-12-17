Fetty Wap says he's gearing up for a comeback.

The New Jersey rapper recently made the claim when responding to an Instagram comment about his stalled career: "I actually don't know how u fell off," the user wrote. Fetty acknowledged he had hit a significant slump since breaking into the mainstream with his 2014 single "Trap Queen," which was followed by a handful hits like "679" and "My Way." The rapper explained his lost momentum, not on his lack of skills, but rather bad management.

"Bad business managers… greed and selfishness… but it’s almost over," he wrote in the comments section. "I got rid of all that goofy shit around me. Now I can focus on the music .. and I’m goin tf up just watch."

The explanation aligned with previous comments by 50 Cent. The G-Unit boss defended Fetty back in 2019, after he posted a photo of him on stage with the Paterson-native. One user took to the comments section to say Fetty had fallen off, which prompted Fif to shed some more light on Fetty's situation.

"He just had a contract issue," 50 replied. "It makes a artist not want to make music."

Well, it seems Fetty is getting back into the swing of things. The rapper has delivered multiple projects throughout 2020, including the newly released You Know the Vibes, featuring Styles P and Monty.