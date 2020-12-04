Chris Brown and Young Thug have just dropped a cinematic video for one of the tracks from the pair's collaborative mixtape, Slime & B.

Directed by frequent Chirs Brown collaborator Jake Miosge, the video for "City Girls" plays out more like a short film. Set in Hollywood during the '40s and narrated by A Bronx Tale star Lillo Brancato Jr., the clip opens with Brown walking into an upmarket cabaret-style club, only for Thugger to join in shortly after. Intercut with plenty of footage of Brown dancing, the video eventually erupts into violence between the duo and the local mobsters.

The two joined forces for the project earlier this year, and they've been releasing inventive videos ever since. Most recently, their video for "Say You Love Me" saw the two tackle a more sci-fi approach, which is obviously a big change from the '40s-inspired gangster aesthetic of the "City Girls" video.

Just last month, Brown hinted that he could have more collaborations with Drake on the way. "We got some songs, we definitely got some songs," he teased after simply saying that there will be a Drake-Chris Brown album some day. "There's definitely gon' be something that we're working on that's gon' be crazy." Young Thug, meanwhile, has had a very prolific year, collaborating with countless rappers from Megan Thee Stallion to Travis Scott.

Watch the video for "City Girls" above.