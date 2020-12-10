Cassie and her husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child together.

Cassie announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video of Fine and their first child, daughter Frankie Fine, with shots of them using a sonogram machine to see the baby.

“Coming soon…,” she wrote.

Fine shared the same video on IG, writing, “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

Lauren London, LeToya Luckett, Karrueche Tran, Chanel Iman, Kehlani, Nazanin Mandi Pimentel, Jordin Sparks, and more congratulated the couple via Instagram comments.

Cassie and Fine welcomed Frankie in December 2019 after revealing they were pregnant in June of that year. She celebrated her first birthday last week.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!!” Cassie wrote. “You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday. Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity!”

The couple got engaged in August 2019 and said I do just two weeks later in a small ceremony in Malibu, California. They confirmed their relationship in December 2018, with Cassie posting a photo of them kissing on IG.