Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had a Twenty88 reunion when they joined forces to create the rapper's latest single, "Body Language."

For this track, Sean Don and Aiko tap Ty Dolla Sign to help them get their sultry points across. "Body Language" appears on Big Sean's chart-topping album, Detroit 2, which was executive produced by Hit-Boy. Along with Aiko and Ty, Detroit 2 boasts appearances from Boldy James, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

The "Body Language" video plays with the plot of the cult-classic film, Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and 2Pac. Sean takes on the role played by the late rapper, while Aiko stars as his love interest which was portrayed by Jackson in the 1993 film. These scenes then transition to other Black romance movies like Waiting to Exhale and Love Jones. While these scenes are happening, Ty Dolla Sign serves as the constant thread that keeps the love stories hemmed together.

"Body Language" also follows the release of Big Sean's "Wolves" video which featured Post Malone and a cameo from his own mother.

Watch Big Sean's "Body Language" video featuring Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign above.