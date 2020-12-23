With the second phase of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund's rollout, Beyoncé is providing relief for families who need it most.

With the housing moratorium currently set to end on Dec. 26, many are facing foreclosures and evictions. As a continuation of the small business-centered first base of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund, the team is giving out grants worth $5,000 to individuals and families who may be facing foreclosure or eviction this holiday season.

"When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference," a rep said in a statement shared to Beyoncé's site this week. "We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies, and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10K grants."

For those interested in the housing grants, all necessary documentation must be sent to the NAACP. The application process opens on Jan. 7, at which point 100 people will be selected. Grants will be disbursed in late January, followed by a second round of applications opening in February. Click here for more info.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé and team Parkwood put their energies toward helping replenish the low food supplies of food banks across the country following the Thanksgiving holiday. Beyoncé also released a list of food banks and pantries who urgently need assistance. Peep that list in full here.