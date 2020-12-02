2 Chainz has just launched his new YouTube series, Money Maker Fund, which sees him fielding business pitches from HBCU students and alumni.

The rapper, who has previously hosted a series with Most Expensivest Shit, was launched in hopes of encouraging students across the country to inspired Black entrepreneurs. "With this year being more than challenging to all of us, I am inspired by these courageous students who are still pushing through chasing their dreams and goals," said 2 Chainz. "The idea behind the Money Maker Fund is simply to add more fuel to the already burning fire of ambition they showcase."

Produced by 2 Chainz himself, the Money Maker Fund show is released in partnership with YouTube's Black Voice Fund. The show will reward $55,000 to Black entrpreneurs across a total of five episodes, and will be followed by even more shows focused on amplifying Black creatives.

“The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund enables us to thoughtfully invest in amplifying the voices of Black artists not only by bringing their creative visions to life, but by exploring and celebrating Black identity and culture from their personal perspectives. We are committed to supporting artists in ways that shine a light on Black expression through music and visual storytelling,” said Vivien Lewis, Global Head of Artist Relations at YouTube Music.

Brittany Lewis, Artist Relations Manager, YouTube Music added, “Being Black in tech, I know Black founders and business owners have a hard time getting access to capital for their startups and small businesses. When 2 Chainz shared his Money Maker Fund initiative for HBCU student entrepreneurs with the YouTube Music team, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to partner with an artist who is committed to increasing Black equity. In the five-part series, you'll see burgeoning entrepreneurs vying for their chance to transform their passion into profit.”

Other projects releasing as part of YouTube's Black Voice Fund include The Legacy Series: Fashion Show, a live event on Dec. 17 that will feature rising Black-owned UK fashion brands. In early 2021, Moses Sumney will host the Black Future series next year, highlighting emergining talent in the BIPOC community through performances and interviews. Finally is Kitty Cash's new show, Kitty's World Virtual Series, which will see her examine moments in both popular culture and political history.

Watch the first episode of the Money Maker Fund above.