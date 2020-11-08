YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT" was the soundtrack for Saturday's celebrations.

The politically charged protest song, which stands for "Fuck Donald Trump," reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts just hour after Joe Biden was declared the country's next president.

Streams of the 2016 record soared over the past week as Americans headed to the polls. The song reportedly experienced a 221 percent jump in sales from Monday (Nov. 2) to Election Day (Nov. 3), and surpassed more than one million streams on the day the polls closed.

Fans are now on a mission to make "FDT" the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, and, of course, YG is all for it.

The late Nipsey spoke about the track during an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood, saying he was initially shocked that Trump managed to secure the Republican nomination.

"I think protest music is important," Nipsey said. "Even how the song came up, we was just in the studio doing a collab mixtape. He asked me, 'What you think about this Donald Trump shit?' I'm like, 'I thought it was a joke!' I didn't really think he could secure a Republican endorsement or even win. I didn't think that was possible. The way the song came out it was really like some movie shit."

Other tracks that experienced a fitting surge on Saturday include Miley Cyrus' 2009 track "Party in the USA" and *NSYNC's 2002 "Bye Bye Bye," which reentered iTune's top 40 and 200, respectively.