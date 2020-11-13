It's official. The Weeknd is headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, 2021.

After announcing the news on Thursday, he reflected on the moment in a press release, saying, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The performance will take place on the heels of a phenomenal year for the Weeknd in 2020. His fourth studio album, After Hours, was a massive commercial success, despite being released during a global pandemic that restricted him from pursuing in a traditional promotional cycle. And it was met with near-universal critical praise, considered by many as one of the very best albums of the year.

As soon as the performance was announced, we couldn’t help ourselves from imagining what Abel will do with the opportunity. How will he translate his explicit subject matter to a family-friendly stage? Will he bring out any special guests? What songs will he play? Here are 10 things we want to see at the Weeknd's Super Bowl performance.