Representatives for 20-year-old rapper/convicted murderer Tay-K (real name: Taymor McIntyre) have issued a tweet claiming to correct rumors that were (apparently) circulating which postulated that McIntyre had additional time tacked onto his already-lengthy prison sentence for stabbing a guard.

In 2019 McIntyre, who was 19-years-old at the time, was hit with a punishment of 55 years for a 2016 home invasion/robbery that led to the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. Later, in November 2019, it was also reported that McIntyre was indicted for shooting and killing 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar in a 2017 robbery.

On the latter charge he's still awaiting trial.

All this is to say that he's already got pending legal problems, in addition to the sentence that could keep him in prison until his 70s, without adding to them by assaulting a guard. As stated above, somebody logged onto both his Twitter and Instagram accounts to put out a statement denying the rumor that he did just that.

"All rumors of Taymor's sentencing being extended are false. Tay has stayed out of trouble and the media is still fighting against him to paint him in an untrue narrative. Appeals are still continuing and he will be home soon #FreeTayK," that statement said.

HotNewHipHop also reports that, in addition to this message, a slide was entered into an IG Story on McIntyre's page saying "FALSE AND UNTRUE" over a post repeating the rumor.