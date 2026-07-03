Latest Stories
Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show
Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.
UK Prison Guard Sentenced for Viral Sex Tape With Inmate
30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu was arrested in June after footage revealed she engaged in repeated sexual encounters with an inmate.
3 Louisiana Juveniles and Guard Who Allegedly Helped Them Escape Arrested in Houston
Three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Louisiana and the guard who allegedly helped them escape have been arrested in Houston, Texas.
NBA YoungBoy's Legal Team Reportedly Proposes House Arrest Plan Involving Home Studio, Ex-Military Guards
As NBA YoungBoy remains behind bars for federal weapons and gun charges, his legal team has once again asked for the Louisiana-bred rapper be released on bond.
Kendall Jenner Increases Armed Security After Trespasser Allegedly Tries to Take Nude Swim in Her Pool (UPDATE)
News of the trespasser's arrest arrives shortly after word that Jenner had gotten a restraining order against another man who allegedly threatened to kill her.
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Was Abused by Jail Guard While Awaiting Trial
Maxwell's attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, claims the accused madame is also experiencing health problems behind bars, including weight and hair loss.
Tay-K Denies Rumor He Had Time Tacked Onto His 55-Year Sentence for Stabbing a Guard
Representatives for Tay-K issue a tweet denying that the 20-year-old rapper/convicted murderer got time tacked onto his sentence for stabbing a guard.
Black Security Guard Fired From Wisconsin School After Repeating Racial Slur (UPDATE)
Marlon Anderson says he was defending himself against a student who was calling him the N-word.