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Latest Stories

Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair and a slight smile stands indoors, wearing a dark jacket.
Life

Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show

Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
Linda De Sousa Abreu arrives at Isleworth Crown Court, west London, where she is charged with misconduct in public office, after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an HMP Wandsworth inmate in a jail cell.
Life

UK Prison Guard Sentenced for Viral Sex Tape With Inmate

30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu was arrested in June after footage revealed she engaged in repeated sexual encounters with an inmate.

Alex Ocho555 days ago
mugshot of four arrested in juvenile escape attempt
Life

3 Louisiana Juveniles and Guard Who Allegedly Helped Them Escape Arrested in Houston

Three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Louisiana and the guard who allegedly helped them escape have been arrested in Houston, Texas.

Joe Price1523 days ago
nba youngboy performing
Music

NBA YoungBoy's Legal Team Reportedly Proposes House Arrest Plan Involving Home Studio, Ex-Military Guards

As NBA YoungBoy remains behind bars for federal weapons and gun charges, his legal team has once again asked for the Louisiana-bred rapper be released on bond.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1731 days ago
kj
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Increases Armed Security After Trespasser Allegedly Tries to Take Nude Swim in Her Pool (UPDATE)

News of the trespasser's arrest arrives shortly after word that Jenner had gotten a restraining order against another man who allegedly threatened to kill her.

Trace William Cowen1935 days ago
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Ghislaine Maxwell
Life

Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Was Abused by Jail Guard While Awaiting Trial

Maxwell's attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, claims the accused madame is also experiencing health problems behind bars, including weight and hair loss.

Joshua Espinoza1977 days ago
Tay K
Music

Tay-K Denies Rumor He Had Time Tacked Onto His 55-Year Sentence for Stabbing a Guard

Representatives for Tay-K issue a tweet denying that the 20-year-old rapper/convicted murderer got time tacked onto his sentence for stabbing a guard.

Gavin Evans2069 days ago
School lockers
Life

Black Security Guard Fired From Wisconsin School After Repeating Racial Slur (UPDATE)

Marlon Anderson says he was defending himself against a student who was calling him the N-word.

Joshua Espinoza2465 days ago

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