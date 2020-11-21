As it turns out, fan speculation about a bun in the oven for R&B singer Summer Walker appears to be true.

The singer-songwriter seemingly confirmed the big news Friday night in an Instagram post that showed off her baby bump. The photo shows Walker in a bodycon dress as she's smiling ear to ear with her hand on her stomach. She captioned the post with a series of angel emojis but hasn't yet provided further details about her pregnancy.

Walker has been in a long-term relationship with producer London on da Track since the onset of her career. Though there have been whispers of a split, the two have been posting Instagram photos together as recently as this week.

The confirmation comes just weeks after London's baby mama Eboni Ivorii claimed Walker was pregnant with London's child.

Walker denied any pregnancy in an Instagram story last month, claiming she was simply "bloated."

"Y’all weirdos," she wrote. "Who demands a stranger to tell you if [they’re] pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird."

Walker has been very critical about the lack of privacy that often comes with fame, so it's understandable that she'd readily share such personal news right away. Nevertheless, congratulations are in order to the mother-to-be and her family.

This week, Walker also celebrated the first anniversary of her debut album with Over It: Complete Set. The release features the original 18-song tracklist as well as a second disc with bonus material, including instrumentals and live renditions of her standout records.

The Over It: Complete Set is available now on all major platforms.