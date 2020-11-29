While we’ll never forget the extraordinary music that Mac Miller gave us before his tragic death in 2018, it appears that he still has some bodies of work in the vault that we may never hear.

One of those projects is Pink Slime, a collaborative tape that Mac made with Pharrell Williams. There was much talk about the album around 2012 and 2013, but it never got a release date. On Saturday, Styles P’s birthday, The Lox rapper unknowingly referenced Pink Slime while reflecting on an unreleased collab he made with Mac and Pharrell back in the day. Styles also claimed he’s never heard the song.

“I have a song with Mac Miller I never heard I believed Neptune’s produced it ..I don’t know if it came out and I missed it or they never released it. Would love to hear it,” he tweeted.

A fan then tweeted a screenshot of an article where Mac discussed the Styles P collaboration.

Styles also shared a memory about smoking with Mac and Curren$y, where he lectured the Pittsburgh rapper about smoking cigarettes.

“I remembered me @CurrenSy_Spitta and mac was getting stoned and Mac lighting mad cigarettes and me preaching to him about picking a side. His energy was and is amazing !!!”