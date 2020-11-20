SAINt JHN has released his third studio album, While the World Was Burning via Godd Complexx and HITCO.

The new project boasts a number of A-list guests, including Kanye West, Kehlani, DaBaby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and others. Prior to its release, SAINt also dropped off his newest single and visual for “Sucks to be You.”

“[The album] came together on its own, and I was just appreciative,” SAINt told Complex. “I did it. I took it as an opportunity to put it out. I took it as a reminder of the momentum that I built over the course of the last couple of years when people weren't paying attention.”

The Brooklyn rapper has had a whirlwind of a year, which included performing at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards as this year’s Breakout Artist, and his hit “Roses” becoming the longest-running song of 2020 on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Stream While the World Was Burning below.