Even after blessing us with a batch of new tracks last week with the release of his third studio album While the World Was Burning, SAINt JHN is giving his fans just a little bit more with some minor tweaks, a couple changes, and "the missing Kanye record."

SAINt has reconnected with Kanye West for a new song titled "Smack DVD." The two previously worked together on "Pray 4 Me," off World Was Burning. Their collaboration almost went further than just a few songs.

SAINt revealed to Complex that Kanye even tossed around the idea of executive producing his latest project with Rick Rubin.

Fans of Mr. West may recall when he referenced the infamous battle rap videos of the early 2000s on "Yikes," rapping, "Yeezy, Yeezy trollin' OD, huh?/Turn TMZ to Smack DVD, huh?"

SAINt was nominated for a Grammy earlier this week for Best Remixed Recording for his song "Roses (Imanbek Remix)."

Stream "Smack DVD" below.