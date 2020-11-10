Rico Nasty’s onslaught of new music continues with her new song and video for “Oh Fr?” The rapper worked with 100 Gecs on the track, where Rico uses her piercing flow to put her haters in their place. Watch the video up top.

Her debut album Nightmare Vacation is set to release on Dec. 4. The artist shared the project’s artwork on Instagram, which features her sitting on a bed floating in the sky beneath lightning and a rainbow. Rico also spoke with Zane Lowe about her forthcoming album.

“I feel like I'm still the same boastful bitch that I've always been,” she said. “I just think the only difference now might've been, I had my ego shot down a little bit by quarantine and just by growing up in general. So obviously, I just think this whole project, it was made during the time where this is probably the first time in my life where I wasn't on 10, as far as confidence. Within myself, my personal life, normally everything's great. And making this album just started getting real tricky balancing life.”

Nasty continued, “That's why I named it Nightmare Vacation, because all the shit that I was scared of at one point, scared to do and scared to say, it just became my second nature. I want to say that shit, I don't care if I hurt somebody's feelings. I'm going to wear it. I don't care if I get dirty looks."

During the last few months, Rico has also released the songs “iPhone,” “Own It,” and “Don’t Like Me” with Gucci Man and Don Toliver. Last year she dropped her Anger Management mixtape with Kenny Beats, which followed 2018's Nasty.